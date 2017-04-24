PSA: Instagram is down for many users today

A growing list of Instagram users have taken to Twitter and elsewhere online this afternoon to report an outage that has left most of the app’s functions and webpages online inaccessible. Instagram has yet to offer official details on the outage.

Many users attempting to access Instagram through either the mobile apps or through webpages of user profiles or support pages online were greeted with various server errors. Others are experiencing much longer than normal page loading times within in the app, making it almost unusable.

We’ll update you here if Instagram offers an official response or update on the outage.