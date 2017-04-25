9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro $250 off, (Product)RED Leather iPhone 7 Case $30, Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard $23, more

- Apr. 25th 2017 9:35 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB w/ Touch Bar now $249 off

Apple (Product)RED Leather Case for iPhone 7: $30 (Reg. $45)

Daily Deals: Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard $23, Toshiba 55-inch 1080p HDTV w/ Chromecast $330, more

Beats Powerbeats3 W1-enabled Wireless In-ear Headphones down to $130 shipped

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones go to $120 at Amazon and Best Buy

App Store Free App of the Week: Cut the Rope Magic on iOS free (Reg. $1)

Review: Yesgo iPhone 7/Plus cases offer protection at a value price

Review: Pad & Quill’s Leather Roll Top Backpack has impeccable craftsmanship and style

Hands-on with Anker’s robust 120,000mAh PowerHouse portable generator [Video]

9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s gorgeous B2 Bluetooth Speaker [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Canon PIXMA Inkjet w/ AirPrint 2-pack for $88 (Reg. $80/ea)

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus 2nd Gen. $65.50 (Reg. $82, Prime only)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Elago returns with M4 iPhone dock sporting familiar vintage Apple styling

Welle transforms any surface into a smart touch-controller

Mellow multimedia table delights with fresh design and functionality

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Anker has you covered at home and on the road w/ charger deals from $19

Sony 55-inch 4K Smart UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI inputs: $769 (Reg. $1,000)

Lutron Caséta Smart Lighting Bundle w/ HomeKit support: $120 (Reg. $160)

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Favorite Gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pocket Operator synth

Pocket Operator synth

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide