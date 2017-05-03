Ecobee4 HomeKit thermostat with built-in Alexa available for pre-order, smart light switch coming soon

The Ecobee4 smart thermostat is officially available for pre-order for $249 starting today. The new Wi-Fi thermostat model works with Apple’s HomeKit feature for Siri control from Apple devices and now features built-in Alexa integration for standalone voice control. Ecobee has also unveiled its first-ever smart light switch for new features.

Built-in Alexa support lets anyone control the Ecobee4 thermostat in the home without using a separate device or toggling the thermostat directly. Just trigger Alexa with your voice and give a command like ‘Set the temperature to 72’ and you’re done. The new Ecobee4 thermostat also answers other questions that Amazon Echo can handle like reading the news and more too.

Ecobee4 also continues to work with Apple’s HomeKit home automation feature with offers Siri control and automation capabilities. Check out our review of the Ecobee3 thermostat with HomeKit for more details.

The new Ecobee4 hardware will hit stores and deliver to customers on May 15. Ecobee has also discounted its previous generation hardware which is still available for $189.99 currently. Ecobee3 Lite which ships without room sensors is also available for $169.

Separately, Ecobee has also unveiled plans to release its first smart light switch. When it ships, the new light switch will also integrate with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant and feature presence and temperature detection like Ecobee’s current room sensors. No details on HomeKit compatibility with Ecobee Smart Light Switch just yet however.

