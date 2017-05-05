9to5Rewards: Distil Union’s Wally Case and Wally Ether for iPhone [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Charleston, South Carolina-based Distil Union. The company offers a thoughtfully crafted selection of products ranging from iPhone cases, slick wallets, to a smartphone/tablet stand. Distil Union is a small business that believes in using design to create better experiences.

The company is offering a choice of its Wally Case or Wally Ether for iPhone to give away to three 9to5Mac readers this week.

Wally Case features a TPU bumper case with premium leather on the back that includes a fully concealed wallet with a pull-tab for quick access. It can fit 3-4 cards and a couple of bills in addition to providing good-looking protection for your iPhone.

Wally Case is available in four colors (Ink, Hickory, Slate, and Rust) for iPhone 6s/6s Plus and iPhone 7/7 Plus (Reg. $30-$40).

Always have your essentials close at hand while protecting your iPhone in a slim case with an integrated Wally Pull-Tab™ secret wallet. Simplify your daily carry with a unique wallet case that you’d never know was a wallet!

Wally Ether is a more minimal option that offers a clear hardshell case with a premium leather back. It offers the same fully concealed wallet pocket with pull-tab and fits 1-3 cards plus a couple of bills. If you prefer to keep your iPhone as slim as possible but still want some added function, this will fit the bill.

Wally Ether is available in Ink, Hickory, Slate, and Rust color options and will also look really sharp with the new PRODUCT (RED) iPhone 7/7 Plus (Reg. $35).

This slender hardshell case with dashing leather exterior has unsuspecting super powers… The Clark Kent of iPhone cases, Wally Ether is the planet’s most unassuming iPhone 7 and 7 Plus snap-on wallet case with hidden card-carrying capabilities – and only you and those with x-ray vision will know it’s a wallet…

