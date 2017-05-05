Friday 5: my favorite 1Password features for iOS [Video]

Agilebits’ 1Password is a password management app for iOS, Mac and other platforms. I’ve been using 1Password for several years, migrating over from LastPass. In my opinion, there is no better app than 1Password for password and credit card management. In this week’s Friday 5, I explain five of my favorite 1Password features.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

Syncing

I prefer 1Password for a lot of different reasons, but I especially like the fact that you have a choice as to where your password information resides. For example, you can use iCloud, Dropbox, or 1Password’s own 1Password.com service to sync secure information across devices.

Alternatively, you can keep all of your password and credit card details offline and sync locally via Wi-Fi. Whatever you decide, you can have peace of mind knowing that your information remains encrypted end-to-end.

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

Touch ID support

When opening 1Password, you’re required to authenticate before you can access the contents therein. If you’ve established a complex master password, doing so on a regular basis can be tedious. Fortunately there’s Touch ID, which makes the act of authenticating a cinch. This alone is reason enough to upgrade from pre-iPhone 5s devices that lack Touch ID.

Software Licenses

Instead of scavenging through old emails in search of software licenses, why not store those licenses for easy access in 1Password? Every time I purchase new software that comes with a license, I simply drop the license into my 1Password vault.

Generating passwords

Not only does 1Password make it ridiculously easy to generate new passwords, but you can also establish a password recipe to make sure that it meets specific length, digit, and symbol requirements.

One-time Passwords

Instead of using a separate app like Google Authenticator or Authy, you can access all of your one-time passwords for two-step authentication right inside of 1Password.

Conclusion

1Password for iOS is a free download, but some of the aforementioned features, such as one-time passwords, require a $9.99 in-app purchase. iCloud and DropBox syncing are free, but 1Password’s built-in syncing service is available for a monthly fee.

If you only use 1Password on the Mac and on iOS, then iCloud syncing should be able to meet your needs, but if you use 1Password on a multi-platform basis, you may want to consider using DropBox or 1Password.com.

Whatever you decide, I’ve come to the conclusion that 1Password is a must-have app for iOS and Mac users. It’s always one of the first few apps that I download after a fresh install, and it’s become an absolutely instrumental app for my day-to-day workflow.

Do you use 1Password of any other password management app? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts and opinions.