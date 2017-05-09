9to5Toys Lunch Break: 9.7″ iPad Pro w/ LTE 32GB $530, Bose SoundLink Headphones $229, Blue USB Mic $160, more

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $530 ($200 off, tax NY/NJ only)

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro $100 off in all capacities/colors, starting at $500

Apple’s new 9.7-inch iPad 32GB in Silver, Gold or Space Gray $299 shipped (Tax NY/NJ only)

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II $229 (Reg. $279)

Blue Raspberry USB Microphone for Mac/PC/iOS $160 (Reg. $200)

Apple’s Touch Bar-enabled 13-inch 512GB MacBook Pro $299 off

Apple Watch Series 1/2 $70 off in nearly every style, priced from $200

Vintage Apple Fans: Grab a new, unlocked iPhone 4 8GB for $65

Amazon lowers its minimum free shipping threshold!

Moodnotes for iOS now free for very first time (Reg. $4)

Review: LeEco Super4 4K Ultra HDTVs look great, but aren’t without troubles

10 reasons why the Panasonic Lumix GH5 might be my next camera [Video]

9to5Rewards: Waterfield Designs’ popular Bolt Briefcase [Giveaway]

Amazon Echo Show is now available for pre-order, save $100 off a two-pack

Beyerdynamic teases Xelento wireless earphones with high-end aluminum design

Mokase turns your iPhone or Android into an on-the-go coffeemaker

SNOOZ brings white noise machine into the 21st Century with iPhone control

Nomad’s gorgeous Horween leather iPhone 7/Plus cases 40% off, from $24

Sonos PLAY:1 gets discounted to $180 in both colors

Pad & Quill up to 50% off: leather backpacks, Apple Watch stand, more

Herman Miller 15% off sale delivers rare discounts, free shipping

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pocket Operator synth

