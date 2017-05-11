Report: Amazon Prime Video coming to Apple TV at WWDC, Amazon to resume Apple TV sales

Last week Recode reported that Amazon and Apple were actively discussing plans to bring Prime Video to Apple TV later this year, and now Buzzfeed is reporting that yes, really, it’s happening and the deal is now official. Amazon Prime Video for Apple TV is expected to be introduced on stage at WWDC next month and launch later this summer, according to the report.

Sony A6500

Amazon has long made Prime Video available through an app on iPhones and iPads, but so far Amazon has resisted creating an app for the fourth-generation Apple TV.

The apparent feud between Apple and Amazon started back in 2015 when Amazon removed Apple TVs from its online store, citing confusion created by not having an Amazon Prime Video app. At the time, Apple worked privately with companies to add new channels to its TV platform individually and Amazon was pushing its own streaming hardware.

Apple later released the current Apple TV which runs tvOS and has its own App Store that works like the iPhone and iPad App Store. Amazon has been able to create an app for a while now (and it’s been rumored before).

As part of the new agreement, Buzzfeed says that Apple TV sales will resume on Amazon.

As part of the arrangement between the two companies, Amazon — which stopped selling Apple TV devices two years ago, when it also banned Google’s Chromecast devices from its virtual shelves — will resume selling Apple’s set-top box. A hard date for the Apple TV’s return to Amazon and its storefronts couldn’t be learned.

Apple’s WWDC keynote is scheduled for Monday, June 5 at 10 am PT where we’ll have full coverage all the announcements including iOS 11, macOS 10.13, and even a possible Amazon Echo competitor.