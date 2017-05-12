Friday 5: Handy Mac utilities to check out this weekend [Video]

In this week’s edition of Friday 5, we have a look at a few handy Mac utilities that I use on a regular basis. Apps include SuperDuper, a long-available tool that lets you create reliable disk clones, and Intel Power Gadget, a handy way to monitor CPU performance on macOS. But it doesn’t stop there, have a look at our full list and video for a brief look at all of this week’s app selections.

If you’re looking to clone your Mac’s primary drive, then Shirt Pocket software’s SuperDuper is a tool that I can absolutely recommend. With just a few clicks, you can start a disk clone that can be easily restored via macOS’ built-in disk utility. I use SuperDuper (in concert with other backup options) to back up my MacBook Pro. I also use it to create a quick clone of my Hackintosh builds once I have them working just right.

Price: Basic features are free, unlock full version for $27.95

Intel Power Gadget is an app that lets you accurately monitor your CPU’s current frequency (clock speed), power usage, and temperature. The app even lets you monitor CPU usage over a period of time via a log file that can be activated via a menu bar option.

Video walkthrough

Mr Stopwatch is my go-to macOS stopwatch app for timing benchmarks. I like it because it’s simple to use, relatively inexpensive, and can be configured to always stay on top of other on-screen content. It’s far from the prettiest app (I’d go as far as to call it unattractive), but it’s always worked well for me.

There are lots of window snapping tools available for macOS, but Magnet, with its current 80% discount, is one of the cheapest options.

The app features three ways to initiate snapping — dragging windows, menu bar shortcuts, and customizable keyboard shortcuts. Magnet doesn’t inundate you with a bunch of other features that you may not be interested in; it’s an app that solely focuses on window snapping and nothing else.

Many of us long time Mac users are familiar with Caffeine, a menu bar utility that could override Energy Saver settings and force your Mac to stay awake. William C. Gustafson’s Amphetamine 3 is like Caffeine, but much deeper and more customizable. More importantly, it’s still actively being developed, and is available as a free download from the Mac App Store.

Amphetamine can keep your Mac awake indefinitely via a quick menu bar shortcut. You can also set a custom amount of wake time, or make it so that your Mac stays awake as long as a designated app is running. But the options don’t stop there, just have a look at the app’s preferences for a ton of additional customization features.

Conclusion

Are there any must-have macOS utilities that you’d like to share? Feel free to sound off in the comments below. Also, be sure to have a look at last week’s edition of Friday 5 where I discuss five of my favorite 1Passwords features for iOS.