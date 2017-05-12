9to5Rewards: Koogeek Wi-Fi Smart Plug with Apple HomeKit support [Giveaway]

This week’s 9to5Rewards partner is Koogeek and its Wi-Fi Smart Plug with support for Apple’s HomeKit platform.

The company has three of its Koogeek Smart Plugs (pictured above) to give away to 9to5Mac readers this week.

With HomeKit support, the Smart Plug can be controlled using Siri voice commands from your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, or from the Home app for iOS. You’ll be able to monitor power consumption, set schedules and timers for turning anything plugged in on and off, and also control the plug remotely via HomeKit if you have an Apple TV or iPad. The Koogeek Smart Plug normally sells for around $30. For more info, check out our full review of the product from a few months back.

With the Koogeek Home app, throughout easy setup, you can easily control, monitor, and schedule any connected device from anywhere. The Smart Plug is great for lamps, fans, holiday lights, small heaters, electric fireplaces, and much more.

As always, we’ll announce winners from the previous week’s giveaway here each week. Last week’s winners of our Distil Union iPhone case giveaway are James Satterfield, @ChrisMagnoliaRE, and Mark Hall @MarkHall8.

This week’s giveaway is open to readers in the US and Canada.

How to enter?

