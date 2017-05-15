Philips expands HomeKit-compatible Hue White Ambiance line with new table lamps and fixtures

Philips has announced new additions to its Hue White Ambiance lineup of HomeKit compatible lighting including new fixtures and table lamps. Pre-orders for the new table lamps start at $99.99 today with products shipping next month.

Hue White Ambiance bulbs let you adjust the color temperature of the lighting to be warmer or cooler in addition to controlling brightness levels.

The Philips Hue White Ambiance Wellner and Wellness table lamps are smartly designed to fit with any interior. They come with a Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 light bulb (800 lumens) for customizable white light to support your daily activities.

Philips says its latest White Ambiance candle bulb will be available to pre-order for $29.99 next month and start shipping in July.

Enjoy decorating your kitchen, dining room or bedrooms with the brushed aluminum Philips Hue White Ambiance Being Flushmount or three different styles of the Philips Hue White Ambiance Fair fixture (Flushmount, Semi-flushmount and Suspension). The products have the Philips Hue White Ambiance connected lighting technology built-in and feature powerful light output (up to 3000 lumens).

Philips first introduced its white and color ambience bulbs back in March. Philips already offers the easiest-to-setup HomeKit lighting solutions which start at $69.99 for white-only up to $199 for colors starter kits. Philips also offers Hue portable lamps which work with Apple’s HomeKit when used with a compatible bridge.

Check out our hands-on with Hue Lightstrip Plus and Go for more options, and see our tour of one of the first HomeKit model homes to learn how HomeKit accessories can work together.