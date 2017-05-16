Apple’s new ‘Designed for’ videos highlight Accessibility features with personal stories

Apple tonight has shared a series of new videos on its YouTube channel. These videos are part of a new “Designed for” series that highlights people who are using Apple’s Accessibility features to change the way they face life day in and day out…

The videos all highlight a different person who uses an Accessibility feature to help live everyday life. For instance, “Designed for Patrick L” puts the spotlight on a visually music producer and DJ who relies on features such as VoiceOver to use Logic Pro X and express himself:

Patrick is a DJ and producer with a passion for music and excellent food. With VoiceOver, he has the freedom to express himself in his home studio with Logic Pro X and in the kitchen with TapTapSee.

Apple also mentions the third-party apps that many people find helpful. For instance, “Designed for Meera P” puts the focus on TouchChat, an app that allows those who have difficulty using their natural voice to verbally communicate:

Meera is a teenager who loves soccer and jokes. She uses TouchChat on iPad to talk with her friends and family, and deliver the occasional one-liner.

Then, there’s Ian M., who describes himself as a nature and birding enthusiast. Ian uses Siri on iPhone to play a bird call or to quickly start a conversation with a friend, while he uses Switch Control to capture outdoor photography:

Ian is an outdoor and birding enthusiast. With Siri on iPhone, he can play a bird call or chat with a friend via FaceTime, and with Switch Control he is able to capture the perfect waterfall photo.

All in all, Apple has released seven new videos this evening that highlight its Accessibility features. These videos each focus on a different person and how technology helps them live life to the fullest. Apple has often touted the Accessibility features of its platform and these ads continue that trend, while also putting a focus on some third-party applications that are equally as useful.

What do you think of these videos? Watch them all below and let us know what you think down the comments.