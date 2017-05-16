iOS 10.3.3 beta brings three new wallpapers to 12.9″ iPad Pro, download here

Apple earlier today released the first developer beta of iOS 10.3.3 and while it doesn’t bring any major changes that one may notice right off the bat, there’s something that people always appreciate: new wallpapers. iOS 10.3.3 brings three new nature-focused wallpapers for users and we’ve got them for you to download right below..

Apple generally saves new wallpapers for bigger releases, such as the variety of new colorful wallpapers that were added with iOS 9. The inclusion of three new wallpapers in such a minuscule update is surprising, but nevertheless surely appreciated. The three new wallpapers are all overhead costal shots from various different areas of the world. The wallpapers are really beautiful, especially as we head into summertime.

Since iOS 10.3.3 is still in beta and many users aren’t running it yet, we’ve extracted the images from the beta release. Head below to download all three and save them to your iOS device to use them as your wallpaper.

Additionally, it appears that these three new wallpapers are for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro only, and not for the iPhone, so you can use the images below to get the new look on all of your devices.

It’s possible that the new wallpapers being limited to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro hints at the unveil of a new model next month at WWDC. These wallpapers would be perfect for marketing shots of a new 12.9-inch model, as well as the rumored 10.5-inch variant.

What do you think of these new wallpapers? Let us know down in the comments.

Thanks Chris!