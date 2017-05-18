9to5Toys Lunch Break: new iPad from $300, HomeKit Smart Plug $24, Blue Yeti Blackout Mic $90, more

- May. 18th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
View Comments

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy discounts newest iPad to $300, 128GB marked down to $400

eBay takes 20% off tech over $25: iPad mini 2 32GB $184, more

Add a HomeKit-enabled Koogeek Smart Plug to your setup for $24 (Reg. $30)

Blue Yeti Blackout Microphone + Watch Dogs 2 for PC: $90 (Reg. $140)

Save $249 on Apple’s sleek 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

Apple’s non-Touch Bar 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale from $1,280

Apple iPhone 6s Plus 64GB GSM Unlocked in multiple colors for $550

iPhone 7 BOGO Free Sale at Sprint

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones hit $120 in multiple colors (Reg. $150)

Transistor action-RPG for iOS drops to $3 (Reg. $5)

Review: Colorware’s painted JoyCons add a unique and personal touch to Nintendo Switch [Video]

Review: Drone Nerds fixed my broken DJI Phantom in just 24 hours

Review: LEGO UCS Snowspeeder lives up to the iconic Star Wars vehicle

9to5Rewards: Elago’s W3 and W4 Apple Watch Stands [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Anker iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8 Minimal Cases in multiple colors $3 (Reg. $10+)

Samsung Gear IconX Cord-free Earbuds w/ 4GB storage $75 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Amazon upgrades Fire tablet lineup w/ thinner design and new features [Deal]

Nanoleaf ditches the smartphone with its 12-sided Aurora Remote

Moog unveils the new limited edition Subsequent 37 CV synth

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Learn to Code 2017 Bundle: Pay What You Want for iOS and Mac Lessons

Sphero’s adorable BB-8 App-enabled Droid is $70 w/ this exclusive code

 

iOttie Easy One Touch 2 iPhone/Android Car Mount $13 (Reg. $20)

