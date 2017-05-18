Telegram Messenger updated w/ video support, bot payments, & new Instant View platform

Telegram Messenger is one of the most popular messaging apps on iOS and today it received a major update, bringing it to version 4.0. The update includes three major features: video messaging, bot payments, and Instant View…

Headlining the update is support for video messaging. Starting with version 4.0, Telegram users can now send video messages to one another two different ways: the mic icon to switch to camera mode, then tap and hold to record a video message or by swiping up while in hands-free mode.

Additionally, Telegram today is introducing Telesco.pe, a new service that allows anyone to view video messages from public Telegram channels.

Next is support for bot payments. This means that users can now order pizza, shop, or even pay bills using built-in Telegram bots. Perhaps most notably for iOS users, however, is that bots support Apple Pay, making it incredibly easy to pay in-app.

Last but not least, Telegram has announced a new Instant View platform. What this feature does is allow anyone to view articles directly in the Telegram app and create article previews using the Instant View Editor. All in all, this feature is similar to Facebook’s instant article platform and Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages tool.

To encourage adoption of Instant View, Telegram is holding a contest with a $250,000 prize for those who work to enable Instant View for the entire web.

The full change log for today’s Telegram update follows:

Telegram is available for free on the App Store.