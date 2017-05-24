Twitter updates its emoji set with full Emoji 5.0 support

Twitter designer Bryan Haggerty has shared today that the social media platform has updated its emoji to include all of the new images available with the Emoji 5.0 release.

Twitter’s custom set of emoji, called Twemoji has been updated today to version 2.3. This update brings all of the 69 new images (239 with skin tone variations and duplicates) that are included in Emoji 5.0.

Emoji 5.0 was just released last week, so while you’ll be able to use the new emoji via Twitter’s website, we likely won’t see iOS or macOS support until later in the year. Emoji 5.0 support also isn’t available for Android Nougat, but is showing up for those running the Android O developer preview.

Twitter users quickly started pointing out what Tweets using the new emoji look like on a variety of devices/applications that don’t support the new update yet. Haggerty mentioned on Twitter that the update should be available on TweetDeck soon and he thinks Apple will bring Emoji 5.0 support with iOS 11.

A few months ago, Emojipedia released a video showcasing a final list of all the new images for the Emoji 5.0 update. Until we see Apple adopt the new update, you can check out and use these new emoji on Twitter’s website.