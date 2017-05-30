Intel’s new X-Series processor family boasts a $1,999 18-core CPU

Intel today has announced its new family of Intel Core processors. Titled as Intel Core X-Series, these high-end desktop processors are the next step in Intel’s processor family. Ranging from $242 – $1,999, the X-Series looks to cover the gamut of next generation desktop processing power.

Most notable from today’s event is Intel’s X-Series i9-7908XE which boasts 18-cores and 36-threads.

The new X-Series family has a range of pricing to fit various desktop needs. The Intel Core i5-7640X sits at $242 with a 4 GHz clock speed, 4 cores, and 4 threads. Moving up, the top of the line i7 chip comes with 10 cores and 20 threads. This Intel Core i7-7820X starts off at 3.6 GHz but can reach 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Max.

All of Intel’s X-Series i9 chips get 3.3 GHz base speeds, with 4.5 GHz Intel Turbo Boost Max. Core and thread counts range from 12/24 on the low-end, to 18/36 at the highest.

Intel Core X-Series i7/i5 Intel Core X-Series i9

This new X-Series family might not be finding its way into Apple’s product line anytime soon. The new family’s focus is currently on desktop computing, and reports on a refreshed Mac Pro and iMac have been sparse. However, a hardware update to the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is expected at next week’s WWDC.

