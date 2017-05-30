Apple releases second iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released the second iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The first beta version only included new wallpapers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and no other visible changes. We’ll update with any changes discovered below.

iOS 10.3.3 beta 2 is currently available to registered developers; a public beta version for iOS 10.3.3 is also available although today’s update may not be immediately available.

Major new features for iOS are likely being saved for iOS 11 which we expect to see introduced at WWDC on June 5. Rumored features include Apple Pay peer-to-peer payments, group FaceTime, new Siri enhancements, changes to the Apple Music app, and more.

For a look back at what changes Apple included with iOS 10.3, check out our hands-on video below:

Release notes:

Notes and Known Issues Managed and Shared Devices The ability to update devices from a remote server is in development and may not yet work as expected. openURL When a third party application invokes openURL: on a tel://, facetime://, or facetime-audio:// URL, iOS displays a prompt and requires user confirmation before dialing. SOS SOS is only supported in India. WebKit Safari now supports the prefers-reduced-motion media query. This query allows a web developer to provide alternate page styles for users who are sensitive to large areas of motion. Users can change their preference for reduced motion in the Accessibility section of System Preferences. The iOS 10.3 update removes support for SHA-1 signed certificates used for Transport Layer Security (TLS) in Safari and WebKit that are issued from a root Certification Authority (CA) included in the operating system default trust store. All other TLS connections will continue to support SHA-1 signed certificates until late 2017. SHA-1 signed root CA certificates, enterprise- distributed SHA-1 certificates, and user-installed SHA-1 certificates are not affected by this change. For more information, see https://support.apple.com/kb/HT207459.