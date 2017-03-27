Sketchy rumor claims iOS 11 will enhance Siri with iMessage integration, user behavior learning, more

A new report today details Apple’s plans to upgrade Siri with smarter AI features starting with iOS 11. The Verifier which is a technology blog out of Israel claims Apple will update Siri with iMessage integration, iCloud syncing, and the ability to learn from user behaviors.

A recent patent application has already detailed ways Apple could integrate Siri with iMessage, and iOS 10 includes Proactive features like suggesting autocomplete addresses and location sharing on the predictive text keyboard based on context. The Verifier believes features detailed in Apple’s patent application will be present in iOS 11.

As for the Siri AI upgrades, the report claims Siri will become more proactive and learn from user behaviors within apps and change how it works based on user habits and context. The report also claims this learning and contextual awareness will be tied to users and continue across devices and platforms including macOS, tvOS, and watchOS using iCloud.

Apple regularly updates Siri with new features and enhanced features so the rumor itself is not hard to believe; The Verifier still has an unproven track record, however, so we’re filing this one under ‘sketchy’ until their claims are tested. The site previously claimed that iOS 11 will include group FaceTime calling.

WWDC 2017 is scheduled to start on June 5 so we’ll see these rumors play out when Apple unveils iOS 11. Specific expectations are light this year but we’ve broken down what we could possibly see before and other features have been imagined in impressive concept videos.