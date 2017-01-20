Sketchy rumor claims iOS 11 will bring long overdue group FaceTime calling

iOS 11 may finally deliver a highly requested FaceTime feature, according to a new rumor. The Verifier which is a technology blog out of Israel claims Apple is planning to include group video calling for FaceTime starting with iOS 11 later this year.

The report cites “several people familiar with [the] iOS development process (partly developed in Israel)” although the rumor has not been verified or floated elsewhere. The site claims Apple will update Messages on iOS to let users start a group FaceTime call with up to five members at a time.

FaceTime is currently only supported between two users which has been the case since the feature was introduced in 2010. (The TV show Modern Family actually simulated group FaceTime calling in an Apple-centric episode back in 2015 as part of the plot.)

Competing video calling services including Microsoft-owned Skype and Google Hangouts have long had group video calling features, however, Google’s latest video calling app Duo focuses on user-to-user calling like the current version of FaceTime.

Apple will likely first unveil iOS 11 and major software updates at WWDC which is usually held in early June. Group FaceTime calling has not been on the radar for this year before this unverified rumor, however, so we’ll have to stay tuned for more on this long overdue feature.