New MacBook Pro BookArc in color-matching Space Gray now available from TwelveSouth

TwelveSouth is out with a new version of its popular BookArc vertical stand that color-matches the latest MacBook Pros.

TwelveSouth’s BookArc has long been available in color-matching silver to blend with Apple’s aluminum notebooks, and now BookArc has a new Space Gray option that matches the 12-inch MacBook and new MacBook Pros.

BookArc is ideal for using your MacBook or MacBook Pro in clamshell mode (with an external mouse, keyboard, and display while closed) with limited desk space.

BookArc holds any MacBook in place with proper ventilation and easy port access with built-in cable management and customizable inserts that work with any MacBook. Prior to today, however, BookArc didn’t match the new darker finishes on new Mac notebooks.

See it in action below:

9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin went hands-on with the original silver version earlier this year as well:

The new Space Gray BookArc is available from TwelveSouth now for $49.99.