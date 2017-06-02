Twitter users call on Tim Cook to follow Elon Musk’s example and leave President’s Council

Twitter users are calling on Tim Cook to leave the President’s Council in protest at Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Cook had previously urged President Trump to remain party to the agreement, and yesterday sent a company-wide email expressing dismay at the decision. In it he underlined Apple’s own commitment to environmental initiatives, and repeated that pledge in a tweet …

NordVPN

Cook’s tweet said that the ‘decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet,’ and that Apple would ‘never waver’ in its efforts to fight climate change.

In response, a number of Twitter users called on Cook to leave the advisory council of tech leaders. Below are just a few of the comments.

If Apple quits the advisory council over this it would make a very powerful statement. Time to step up and do the right thing. Please reconsider being on advisory councils that support this presidency. Please quit the advisory council, Tim. Please send a clear message to POTUS by leaving the advisory council. Please back up your words by stepping down from any presidential councils. Time to jump off the idiot’s “advisory council” – you’re not gaining anything and you legitimise him. I hope that you will take a step away from the President’s advisory councils. This has to have consequences for him. Will you please stop being on his business council? Time to send a message.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk yesterday tweeted that he had already resigned.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Cook joined the council back in March, alongside Musk and other tech leaders like Bill Gates. He came under some fire for doing so, but explained that it was better to be engaged in debate than sat on the sidelines.

Personally, I’ve never found being on the sideline a successful place to be. The way that you influence these issues is to be in the arena.

It seems unlikely, then, that he will heed the requests to leave now, but given that Trump appears to be ignoring the advice offered by tech leaders, you never know …

Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet. Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 2, 2017

Photo: AP