GarageBand for Mac updated with new Touch Bar support, Drummers, iOS integration, more

As part of today’s WWDC festivities, Apple has now updated GarageBand for Mac and iOS. Most of the big changes come to the desktop version with some cross-platform integration, TouchBar support and more.

GargeBand for Mac was updated to version 10.2 today with a nice list of improvements and additions. First of all, Apple has refreshed the overall UI here both aesthetically and functionally. We are also getting some new content for Apple’s auto drum machine today by way of 3 additional players (Pop, Songwriter, and Latin) as well as additional loops for the existing Drummers. For more details on Drummer, head over to our Logic Pros feature right here.

Apple is also noting the ability to remotely add tracks to your GarageBand sessions on the Mac via the iPhone and iPad version, along with Touch Bar updates. You should be able to “quickly navigate around your project and perform instruments” using Apple’s new mini-on board touch screen.

As for the iOS version of GarageBand, which is now at version 2.2.2, it looks like we are just getting a slew of behind-the-scenes bug fixes and stability tweaks. Overall, good news for users of Apple’s entry level (on the Mac anyway) DAW. The details in Apple’s words are down below.