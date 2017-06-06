9to5Toys Lunch Break: New iPad Pro w/ $50 Gift Card, Harman Kardon AirPlay Speaker $150, Wireless Printers from $50, more

- Jun. 6th 2017 9:38 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s new iPad Pro pre-orders launch w/ up to $50 gift cards, tax benefits

Harman Kardon discounts its Onyx AirPlay/Bluetooth Speaker to $150

Laser Wireless Printers: Dell w/ AirPrint $50, Canon All-in-One $85

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $579 shipped (Reg. $729)

Sonos launches big sale w/ discounts on PLAY:1, SUB, PLAYBASE, and more

Affinity Photo and Designer apps drop to $40 ea. on the Mac App Store (20% off)

App Store Free App of the Week: The Robot Factory for iOS goes free for very first time (Reg. $4)

Review: Logitech’s K840 is an affordable gateway to mechanical keyboards

Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot

9to5Rewards: Monoprice Tube Amp Bluetooth Speaker System [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

iTunes Award Winning Movie Sale under $10: La La Land, Fences, Jackie, much more

Anker SoundCore 2 Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker $34, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Xchime is your video doorbell that actively deters would-be thieves

Monument Valley 2 is available for download right now on iOS

ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Router sports a unique see-through design

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Anker’s new PowerCore MFi iPhone 7 Battery Case 20% off: $45 shipped

Ring Video Doorbells get a $50 discount at Amazon, Best Buy, more: Pro model $199

Fitbit fitness trackers up to 40% off: Flex 2 $60, Alta $100, more

Pad & Quill leather/wood iPhone 7 cases up to 20% off, starting from $40

T-Mobile offers a free iPhone SE with purchase of iPhone 7/Plus on installment plans

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

 

