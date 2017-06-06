9to5Toys Lunch Break: New iPad Pro w/ $50 Gift Card, Harman Kardon AirPlay Speaker $150, Wireless Printers from $50, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s new iPad Pro pre-orders launch w/ up to $50 gift cards, tax benefits
Harman Kardon discounts its Onyx AirPlay/Bluetooth Speaker to $150
Laser Wireless Printers: Dell w/ AirPrint $50, Canon All-in-One $85
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + LTE 32GB $579 shipped (Reg. $729)
Sonos launches big sale w/ discounts on PLAY:1, SUB, PLAYBASE, and more
Affinity Photo and Designer apps drop to $40 ea. on the Mac App Store (20% off)
App Store Free App of the Week: The Robot Factory for iOS goes free for very first time (Reg. $4)
Review: Logitech’s K840 is an affordable gateway to mechanical keyboards
Review: VAUX Speaker brings improved sound, portability, and simplicity to the Echo Dot
9to5Rewards: Monoprice Tube Amp Bluetooth Speaker System [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
iTunes Award Winning Movie Sale under $10: La La Land, Fences, Jackie, much more
Anker SoundCore 2 Water-Resistant Bluetooth Speaker $34, more
- Linksys 802.11ac Wi-Fi Dual-Band+ Router (refurb): $40 shipped
- Daily Deals: Fossil Q Marshal 45mm Stainless Steel Smartwatch $165
- Adobe Premiere Elements 15 for Mac/PC discounted to $50, today only
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has Skagen Watches and Luggage from $23
- Amazon has the best-selling PORTER-CABLE angle grinder on sale for $24
- Cowin’s Bluetooth Headphones are an Amazon best-seller: $39 (Reg. $70)
- Wink Bright is a quick-and-easy first step to smart home security
- RGB Express Mini Truck puzzler drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $2+)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac Game/App Deals: Money, Simpler Pro, RGB Express, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: God of War 3 PS4 $12, Switch Pro Controller $60, more
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller drops to just $60 shipped
- Super Nintendo World getting Mario Kart rides, massive PR event, more
- Acer’s 15-inch Chromebook w/ 16GB SSD is $125 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $200)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Xchime is your video doorbell that actively deters would-be thieves
Monument Valley 2 is available for download right now on iOS
ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Router sports a unique see-through design
- Magpie is the smartest GPS tracker yet to give you peace of mind with your valuables
- Optoma new line of 4K and HDR-ready projectors, starting just under $2,000
- EarStudio brings Bluetooth high-fidelity audio to your wired-headphones
- Nintendo unveils the very first special edition Switch console
- The Bean 3D Printer is priced low with the consumer in mind
- Samsung’s new Connect Home mesh wireless system is available for pre-order Sunday
- Ryobi’s Cooler will keep both you and your drinks chilled this summer
- Tinboard electric skateboard sports premium features at an affordable price
- LEGO is now taking preorders for its Boost robotic kits arriving in August
- Tablo upgrades its Dual OTA DVR with on-board storage, smaller footprint
- New Pokémon game for iOS/Android with Nintendo integration coming soon
- LEGO reels in new 2,000 piece Old Fishing Store kit coming this fall
- EverSleep iOS-connected wearable diagnoses sleep issues without a hospital stay
- ASUS unveils 35-inch curved gaming monitor with 200Hz refresh rate
- Prynt Pocket lets you print photos from your iPhone like a Polaroid camera
- Pedego’s Airstream eBike is just as feature-packed as it is stylish
- How-to build your very own LEGO fidget spinner
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Anker’s new PowerCore MFi iPhone 7 Battery Case 20% off: $45 shipped
Ring Video Doorbells get a $50 discount at Amazon, Best Buy, more: Pro model $199
Fitbit fitness trackers up to 40% off: Flex 2 $60, Alta $100, more
Pad & Quill leather/wood iPhone 7 cases up to 20% off, starting from $40
T-Mobile offers a free iPhone SE with purchase of iPhone 7/Plus on installment plans
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
- Apple’s AirPort Express Base Station for $69
- UberEats, Domino’s gift cards up to 20% off
- Mpow Wireless Audio Receiver $13, more
- VMware Fusion and Pro starting at $60
- Brother’s Mono Laser Printer at $76, more
- JBL’s Go Bluetooth Speaker at $20
- HP’s 32-inch Pavilion QHD Display $300, more
- Google’s entire Chromecast starting at $30
- Amazon launches 20% off Gaming Accessory Sale for E3
- Audible 1-Month Trial Membership for Free
- GoPro HERO5 Black 4K Action Camera is $50 off, now $350
- LaMetric Smart Home Wi-Fi Clock $169 (Reg. $199)
- PS Plus 1yr membership for $48 shipped (Reg. $60)
- LG 34-inch Ultrawide IPS Monitor w/ HDMI input for $310 (Reg. $350)
- Logitech Circle Wireless 1080p Security Camera: $130 (Reg. $160+)
- Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar down to Amazon all-time low: $198 shipped
- Amazon will sell you 8TB of Seagate USB 3.0 External Storage for $170
- Planet Earth II Documentary on 4K Blu-Ray $35 (Reg. up to $50)
- OxyLED Mini Rechargeable LED Flashlight Features 2-pack for $8
- Green Deals: BLACK+DECKER Electric 24-inch Hedge Trimmer $42, more
- Polk MagniFi One Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer $150
- Samsung Portable T3 500GB External Solid-State Drive: $160
- JLab FLEX Over-Ear Headphones for iOS/Android $28
- Akai Wireless 25-Key MIDI Keyboard for Mac and iOS: $75
- Huawei 42mm Stainless Steel Smartwatch for $155
- Jawbone’s BIG JAMBOX Speaker is still a solid buy at $65
- Wonder Woman Complete TV Series Download $25
- Honeywell Quietset 8-Speed Tower Fan for $45
- OxyLED USB Rechargeable LED Headlamp for $9