iOS 11 allows you to play FLAC files, albeit in a clunky way

Audiophiles who keep their music in FLAC format will be pleased to find that you can now play these on an iPhone or iPad. FLAC is a completely lossless compressed audio format that works in a similar way to Zipped files, meaning that you get the full quality of the original recording.

NordVPN

A Redditor discovered that the new Files app supports the Free Lossless Audio Codec, so you can store them anywhere accessible to the app, and they will play. Places you can store them include iCloud, Dropbox and Box.

Yup. I’m as shocked as you are. Throw some FLACs in iCloud Drive or whatever and you can play them back directly on the device in Files. Tested on my 6S Plus on iOS 11 Beta 1.

It’s not exactly an Apple-like integrated experience, but at least it works. The Redditor who discovered it suggested, perhaps optimistically, that iTunes might get a rework in September, including official support for FLAC.

Have you discovered anything new in the iOS 11 beta not yet announced by Apple? If so, let us know.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!