WhatsApp update brings albums, camera filters, and reply shortcuts

WhatsApp has received a small update that brings in albums, camera filters, and a quick reply feature to the messaging application.

Whenever you send or receive four or more photos or videos in WhatsApp, the latest update will automatically group them together as an album. You’ll then be able to tap into the album to view every item that was sent. This should help keep your chat a little more organized.

The update also introduces the ability to add filters directly to the GIFs, photos, and videos shared within the WhatsApp camera. By capturing new media, or just choosing what’s already on your device, you can add one of five filter options: pop, black and white, cool, chrome, and film.

Making it quicker to reply, the update also sees the addition of a new Reply Shortcut feature. Swiping right on any message means you’ll be able to quickly jump in and start typing a message reply.

WhatsApp Album Preview WhatsApp Album

The WhatsApp update is now available in the iOS App Store for free.

