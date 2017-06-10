Tim Cook visits Boston Apple retail store, attends Red Sox game with Eddy Cue following MIT speech

Tim Cook yesterday gave the commencement speech at MIT, speaking on the importance of humanity and citing Steve Jobs several times. Following the commencement address, Cook headed to Apple’s Boylston Street retail location, as well as Fenway Park for a Red Sox game….

At the Boston retail location, Tim Cook mingled with employees and posed for a variety of images. The Apple executive can be seen talking with customers, trying Apple’s latest products, and talking with employees.

Meanwhile, at the Red Sox game later that night, Cook hit the field to talk with Boston’s manager John Farrell. Joining Cook at the Reds Sox game was fellow Apple executive Eddy Cue, who was also in attendance during Cook’s commencement address at MIT.

Tim Cook shared his Boston experiences on Twitter late last night, saying it was “great to be back at Appel Boylston Street visiting our incredible team and customers today.” As for the Red Sox game, Cook tweeted “Thanks @RedSox & #redsoxnation for capping a fun day in Boston! #WinDanceRepeat.”

Head below for a roundup of images of Cook making the rounds in Boston to cap off jam-packed WWDC week.

Great to be back at Apple Boylston Street visiting our incredible team and customers today! pic.twitter.com/XeeWtG2Bc5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 9, 2017

Apple Family❤️CEO TIM COOK! A post shared by Aisha Merced (@aishadaliz818) on Jun 9, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Today I met #Timcook at the #applestore A post shared by Ian (@jollyole) on Jun 9, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

#timcook #selfie A post shared by ®™ (@texilicious) on Jun 9, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

tim cook visits us in boston! thank you so much for being such an inspiration! pic.twitter.com/gZyT4MpBnN — AVANT-GOD (@hanji_pop) June 9, 2017

Tim Cook and Eddy Cue, it was a pleasure to connect with both of you..see you at Fenway tonight! A post shared by Vikram Thomke (@vikram.thomke) on Jun 9, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT