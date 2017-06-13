Apple releases third watchOS 3.2.3 beta for Apple Watch

Apple has begun seeding the third watchOS 3.2.3 beta for Apple Watch. The update is only available to registered developers for testing.

watchOS 3.2.3 beta follows the release of watchOS 3.2.2 for all users. Both updates focus on bug fixes and performance improvements.

watchOS 3.2.3 is only available to registered developers. Apple features a public beta program for iOS and macOS while watchOS and tvOS are developer only.

We’ll update if any changes or release notes are discovered or shared.

watchOS 3.2.3 beta 3 Release Notes:

Notes and Known Issues Xcode Known Issues Complication targets may exit if you enable the complication after deploying for the first time. (29858029) Workaround: Deploy the app again.

When deploying using Xcode, notifications do not show up for WatchKit for watchOS 1 applications. (30539577)

Contacts do not show in Simulator. (30586799)

For a look back at the changes included in watchOS 3.2, check out our hands-on video below:

Apple is running watchOS 3.2.3 alongside the watchOS 4 beta. Here are a few of the differences in watchOS 4 we’ve covered thus far: