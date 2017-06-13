PSA: The new 10.5-inch & updated 12.9-inch iPad Pro models now available in-store

If you’ve been tempted by the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro but wanted to check it out in person first, the new model is now available in Apple’s retail stores, alongside the updated 12.9-inch version.

NordVPN

The new iPads are initially available in 38 countries, which include Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and USA.

Pricing for the 10.5-inch size in the U.S. ranges from $649 for the 64GB wifi-only model to $1079 for the 512GB cellular model.

Optional accessories include the Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard, Smart Cover and Leather sleeve, at prices ranging from $49 to $159.

The latest iPad reduces the bezel size by 40% and offers the brightest iPad screen yet with 120Hz fluid scrolling, TrueTone white balance adjustments and wide color gamut. The A10X Fusion chip offers 30% faster processing and 40% faster graphics performance.

The new models can also be ordered online for in-store pickup.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!