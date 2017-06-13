Second macOS 10.12.6 beta rolling out on Mac App Store

Apple has released the third developer beta version of the upcoming macOS 10.12.6 software update. Developers testing the pre-release software can find the update through the Mac App Store.

macOS 10.12.6 is currently available to registered developers; a public beta has also been available although releases are sometimes not simultaneous.

We’ll update if any changes are discovered in the new version.

The macOS 10.12.6 beta is running alongside macOS’ upcoming High Sierra. Take a look at our recent coverage below:

For a look at recent macOS features, check out our hands-on video below: