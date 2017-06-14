As Facebook snatches Siri language chief, Apple hires YouTube alum for social & video efforts

A pair of notable shuffles were made over the last month when it comes to talent within Apple. Bloomberg reports that Apple has hired a former YouTube employee for social and video efforts, while VentureBeat reports that Facebook has snatched up a Siri language chief from Apple.

First off, Apple has reportedly hired Vijay Karunamurthy, who worked on early versions of YouTube and went on to found foodie app “Nom.” The report explains that Apple didn’t acquire Nom itself and that it’s unclear if any other talent from the team is joining Apple. Notably, the app was cofounded by Steve Chen, who was also an early YouTube employee. Nom was backed by actor and musician Jared Leto, as well as PSY, the South Korean artist made famous for “Gangnam Style.”

At Apple, Karunamurthy will likely put his experience to work for social and video features, two areas in which Apple has a vested interest.

Meanwhile, Apple’s Siri team has recently lost a notable piece of talent. Venturebeat reports that Rushin Shah has left his position as a senior machine learning manager at Apple, joining Facebook’s Applied Machine Learning team. According to his LinkedIn profile, Shah will be working on natural language and dialog understanding at Facebook. As for his reasoning for leaving Apple, Shah explained that he is looking for a “new challenge” and is “incredibly excited to join Facebook.