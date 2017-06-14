9to5Toys Lunch Break: Beats Solo3 Headphones $190, Logitech Harmony Controller $70, 4-ft Lightning Cable $7, more

- Jun. 14th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

 

Daily Deals: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $190, Amazon Fire TV Stick & Sideclick Remote $55, more

Logitech Harmony Smart Control returns to $70 shipped, today only

Aukey 4-ft Nylon Braided MFi Lightning Cable $7 Prime shipped, more

Apple Watch Series 1/2 now $70 off – priced from $200 shipped

iPad mini 4 gets a $100 discount at Best Buy

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar (prev. gen.) $1,690 shipped

iTunes and Amazon launch Disney/Pixar Movie sale: discounts on Cars, Toy Story, and more!

PDF Expert 2.2 for Mac Lets You Edit, Annotate and Sign Documents with Ease: $25 (Orig. $60)

E3 2017:

Nintendo E3 2017: Metroid Prime 4, Pokemon, Zelda DLC, Super Mario Odyssey, more [Video]

  • Sony E3 2017: God of War, Shadow of the Colossus, Days Gone, Spider-Man, more [Video]
  • Microsoft E3 2017: Xbox One X details, Forza 7 in full 4K, Assassin’s Creed Origins, more [Video]
  • Ubisoft E3 2017: Beyond Good and Evil 2, Mario + Rabbids, Skull & Bones, more [Video]
  • EA E3 2017: Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18 story mode, Battlefield I DLC, more [Video]
  • Bethesda E3 2017: Wolfenstein 2, Dishonored, Evil Within 2, Skyrim Switch, more [Video]

Review: V-Moda Remix Bluetooth Speaker shines thanks to its built-in headphone amp

9to5Rewards: Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case [Giveaway]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

 

Samsung Level U PRO Bluetooth In-ear Headphones now $28 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Amazon’s new Prime Reload service helps you say goodbye to credit cards

Eero’s new 2nd Gen. Home Wi-Fi System should be better, faster, and stronger

Nyko announces the first portable HDMI dock for Nintendo Switch w/ new chargers and cases

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Samsung 75-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV $2,999 shipped (Reg. $3,800+)

Amazon Father’s Day Sale has Kindle E-readers up to 25% off, Echo discounts too!

Sony DualShock PS4 controllers $40: gold, silver, camo, red, white, more

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Favorite Gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Pocket Operator synth

Pocket Operator synth

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide