Civic Type R arrives in U.S. tomorrow as Honda’s latest with Apple’s CarPlay

After previously announcing that the Civic Type R would make its U.S. debut this spring, Honda today confirmed that the vehicle, its latest arriving with Apple’s CarPlay stock, will go on sale tomorrow.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

The all-new 2017 Honda Civic Type R – the ultimate performance variant of America’s best-selling car1 and the first-ever Type R-badged Honda sold in the U.S. – goes on sale starting tomorrow… The most powerful production Honda ever sold in America, the track-ready 2017 Civic Type R embodies Honda’s racing spirit, making 306 horsepower (SAE net) at 6,500 rpm and 295 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net) from 2,500-4500 rpm from its 2.0-liter DOHC direct-injected and turbocharged i-VTEC® engine.

Apple’s CarPlay features come via the Type R’s 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen that includes integrated HVAC controls and Android Auto support. The Touring trim that becomes available tomorrow will also pack in other tech including a 540-watt 12-speaker stereo, Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System with Voice Recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic, and a 7-inch Driver Information Interface that can display customizable performance stats like throttle and brake application, turbocharger boost pressure, lap time, shift lights, and more.

You’ll notice that Honda has skinned the software on its displays to match the red interior accents of the vehicle (the images of the interior above show the EU model which Honda says could vary slightly from the US version, but Honda confirmed it will indeed keep the red theme for the US model). The exterior shot below released by Honda today does show the U.S. model:

The Type-R with full-equipped Touring trim will be available starting tomorrow for $33,900.