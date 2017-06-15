Apple Music for Android updated w/ bug fixes and performance improvements

Apple today is rolling out a minor update to its Apple Music app on Android. The update brings the app to version 2.1 and brings under-the-hood improvements. The update is available now on the Play Store.

In the changelog, Apple simply states that the update includes minor app and performance improvements.

Today’s smaller update follows a larger update back in April that marked the apps’s first major update. The update brought with an iOS 10-style redesign, with lyric support, improved support for Beats 1, For You playlists, and more.

Apple Music for Android requires 4.3 Jelly Bean or higher, though it’s still not compatible with tablets. The app launched back in November and replaced the Beats Music app. Apple Music on Android lists a 10 to 50 million install base according to the Play Store despite mixed reviews averaging at 3.5 of 5 stars.

Apple Music is available on the Play Store now for free.