Nike+ Run Club update adds Speed Run tracking from Apple Watch

Although Apple and Nike make the Apple Watch Nike+ with Nike+ Run Club pre-installed, there are still features in Nike’s run tracking app that require carrying an iPhone along for runs.

Speed Run tracking is no longer one of those limitations, however, as the latest update to NRC now lets you start a speed run from the Apple Watch without bringing an iPhone.

Speed Run was previously a run type on NRC for Apple Watch, but starting one would simply tell you it wasn’t possible and to use the iPhone app instead. Now NRC lets you select Speed Run, press Start, and begin tracking your run.

Just like Apple’s Workout app, you can double tap the Apple Watch display during the speed run to mark a lap or set the interval.

Nike also says the latest NRC update includes bug fixes and enhancements, and release notes highlight recently re-introduced achievements and trophies for milestones on the iPhone app.

More advanced features like coaching with voiceover during runs will still require the iPhone for now, but speed run support was a major omission that’s now resolved.

What’s New in Version 5.7.0 We’ve been busy. Check out our latest improvements: APPLE WATCH – Speed Run has arrived. You can now mark intervals and laps by using the Speed Run feature on your watch PRO-TIP: Double-tap on the main screen during your run to mark intervals IMPORTANT: You need to authorize NRC to access Motion and Fitness Activity in order to track a run For the best results on Apple Watch, we recommend using watchOS 3.2.2 or above. PHONE – Trophies and Achievement badges are back! Stay motivated and celebrate your accomplishments with brand new achievements. Collect, celebrate, and share on Nike+ (and anywhere else you want). – We’ve made it easier to find friends! Check out the improved experience by clicking on the ‘Add Friends’ icon on the Club tab. Additional bug fixes and enhancements. For more updates and pro-tips, please visit nrc.nike.com

Nike+ Run Club is available for free on the App Store and works with any Apple Watch; Apple Watch Series 2 including Apple Watch Nike+ which have GPS for run tracking without an iPhone.

