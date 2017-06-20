Olixar claims to reveal iPhone 8 design w/ new cases now available to order

Yesterday one of the first screen protectors allegedly for iPhone 8 leaked claiming to show the device’s expected design and other features. It was made by case manufacturer Olixar, and today the company is one of the first to reveal an entire line of cases for the upcoming iPhones. It’s also started accepting preorders for the cases that it says depicts both the front and back of the iPhone’s new design accurately.

We’re told by the company selling the cases, MobileFun, that Olixar has created them using “information and schematics they’ve acquired through their factories and contacts in the far east.”

The photos below give us a look at the entire case lineup, but more importantly a nice perspective of dimensions for the device and the much slimmer bezels, as previously rumored, as well as new and tweaked cutouts for the cameras and sensors.

Olixar isn’t the first company to start selling accessories or accepting preorders for cases ahead of an iPhone launch. It is, however, getting things started early as it’s usually much closer to the iPhone launch anticipated for September that we see these types of products popping up.

The company has also officially started accepting preorders for the screen protector that surfaced yesterday, and we’re told it’s guaranteeing the cases will fit the iPhone 8.

The new leak comes today alongside a report profiling Apple’s efforts to keep product leaks under control, in which a recording of Apple’s internal meetings on the subject reveal a decrease in leaks from the supply chain in recent years as more leaks direct from Apple’s campus have become an issue.

You can catch up on all the latest iPhone 8 rumors and reports here.