iPhone 8 screen protector shows nearly bezel-less design, front camera & sensor cutout

Building on various recently leaked parts, an alleged iPhone 8 screen protector is now making the rounds on Chinese social networking site Weibo. The screen protector was also shared on SlashLeaks and Twitter and reflects the iPhone 8’s smaller bezels and front-facing camera and speaker cutouts.

As you can see in the above image, courtesy of Twitter leaker Benjamin Geskin, the tempered glass screen protector has incredibly small bezels on all four sides of the display, which corroborates the endless other reports that have claimed the iPhone 8 will offer a nearly bezel-less front design.

The video below offers a hands-on look at the screen protector, which gives us an idea as to how the iPhone 8 will shape up in terms of size. Previous reports have pegged the device as having dimensions of 143.59 x 70.94 x 7.57 mm, versus the iPhone 7 at 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm and iPhone 7 Plus at 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm. This means the iPhone 8 will fall right in between the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, though it will be slightly thicker than both models.

Meanwhile, MobileFun lists an “Olixar” iPhone 8 full cover screen protector. The online retailer says the protector offers “toughness, high visibility, and sensitivity, all in one package.” Furthermore, it offers “edge to edge screen protection for black phones.”

One interesting thing these screen protectors show is how Apple will handle the cutouts for the front-facing camera, proximity sensor, and ear speaker. While some reports had suggested the sensors would actually be behind the display, more recent sources have pegged Apple as offering a slight cutout in the display to house those technologies. Combined with the deep blacks of the iPhone 8 OLED display, however, Apple will likely make the top of the device appear as all display, despite the cutouts.

iPhone 8 dimensions have been rumored before, and this leaked screen protector corroborates much of what we had previously heard. The iPhone 8 is expected to feature things such as wireless charging, waterproofing, a glass back, advanced augmented reality features, new biometric capabilities such as facial recognition, and much more.

It remains to be seen where Touch ID will be placed, but most recent reports have pegged the sensor as being embedded in the iPhone 8 display.

