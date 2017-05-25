iPhone 8 case leak claims to show device compared to iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus [Video]

Over the weekend, we saw a purported iPhone 8 mold compared to molds of the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, offering a look at how the iPhone 8’s bezel-less design will lend itself to a smaller form factor. Now, Japanese blog Macotakara has gotten its hands on a purported iPhone 8 case and compared it side-by-side to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus..

The blog says that the case first appeared on Chinese shopping website Alibaba, claiming to be an iPhone 8 case. It’s likely that the case design is based on earlier leaked schematics and molds, but it provides a good look at how certain things compare to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

For instance, the camera cutout lines up in a way that corborrates earlier reports that the iPhone 8 will feature a vertically aligned dual-camera array that will support new augmented reality features.

Additionally, because of the vertical camera design, the power button has been shifted down slightly as to not interfere with the cameras.

In terms of overall size, the iPhone 8 case is noticeably smaller than the iPhone 7 Plus and just a tad larger than the iPhone 7. This has been reported several times in the past, as the iPhone 8 is expected to feature a bezel-less front design that allows for a display similar to that of the iPhone 7 Plus, but a body size closer to that of iPhone 7.

Macotakara says that the iPhone 8 case appears to be slightly thicker than the iPhone 7, which again falls in line with earlier reports that pegged the iPhone 8 to feature dimensions of 144mm x 71mm x 7.7mm. The current iPhone 7 comes in at 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm, whereas the iPhone 7 Plus is 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3 mm.

Of note, there’s also no rear Touch ID cutout, but that doesn’t necessarily mean much at this point as it’s possible that Apple hasn’t even nailed down the Touch ID positioning at this point.

As always, these sort of iPhone 8 rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s interesting to see the comparison’s as we wait for Apple to officially unveil the device.

Earlier this week, a hands-on video showed off an iPhone 8 dummy unit, again giving us a look at the device’s size and design. We also saw renders of the device in several color variations.

You can catch up on all the latest iPhone 8 rumors and reports here for more.

