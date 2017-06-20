Uber adds tipping & more fees for riders to start ‘180 Days of Change’ initiative

Uber has today announced the addition of tipping along with 7 more updates to how it handles earnings for its drivers. This announcement is the first of many changes the company is looking to implement as Uber shared its “180 Days of Change” campaign in an email to drivers as well as a press release.

Tipping is already live in three cities and will roll out to more this summer. The other changes Uber is introducing based on driver feedback in this first wave of updates include:

Shorter 2 Minute Cancellation Window

No More Unpaid Wait-times

All Driver Destination Trips Count Toward Quest

Quest Earnings are Available for Instant Pay

Expanded Driver Destinations

Driver Injury Protection Insurance

Teen Fare ($2 added to base fee)

Uber’s Head of US Operations and Head of Driver Experience note that the next round of changes will be announced in July:

This is just the beginning. Over the next 180 days we are committed to making driving with Uber better than ever. Look out for the next round of improvements in July. We know there’s a long road ahead, but we won’t stop until we get there.

Uber has received a lot of negative attention in the past year with issues ranging from sexual harassment, Uber’s app tracking users’ locations long after their last rides, breaking Apple’s rules, the #DeleteUber campaign, and a lawsuit with Google’s Waymo.

In another effort to create a better future for the company, Uber recently hired ex-Apple Music executive Bozoma Saint John as its Chief Brand Officer. In her new role she will be “charged with helping build a deeper, more meaningful connection between Uber and its customers.”

