Apple News adds reader demographics & support for third-party ads

Apple today has introduced support for reader demographics and third-party advertisers for Apple News.

In the shared updates, Apple announced that publishers will now be able to see reader demographics under the News Publisher Analytics section. The analytics provide insight into male and female readership and their age ranges for those that have read content within the News app on iOS 10.3.

In updates to the advertising platform, Apple News now supports new ad format sizes more inline with standard web advertising sizes. These include 300×250 and 728×90 sizes.

One of the limitations publishers have noticed with Apple News has been the advertising options on the platform. With today’s update, certified third-party partners will be allowed on iOS 10.3. In utilizing third-party ad tags, publishers will gain a few more options in advertising within their articles. Publishers looking for more information can read Apple’s Advertising Guide for Apple News:

Serving third-party ads Third-party ad tags can be used to serve third-party Standard, Double, Large, MREC, Interstitial, IAB 300×250, and IAB 728×90 ads only on iOS 10.3 and above. Third-party ads served with third-party ad tags should adapt to changes in point size for portrait and landscape orientations. With the exception of MREC, all Apple ad formats require one ad tag for Portrait and Landscape orientations on each device.

Recently Apple News gained its first editor-in-chief as Facebook began adding support for Apple News with their Instant Articles to help increase adoption.

Publishers hoping to get started with Apple News can take a look at Apple’s Publishing with Apple News page for more information. You can follow 9to5Mac, 9to5Google, 9to5Toys, and Electrek on Apple News.

