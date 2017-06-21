Periscope launching ‘Super Hearts’ as a way to tip broadcasters

Periscope is rolling out a new update to the live broadcasting app that lets you tip broadcasters as a way to support their work.

The new tipping feature is included in with new ‘Super Hearts’, which viewers can purchase then send to broadcasters during a live stream. In return, broadcasters can cash out Super Hearts monthly as a new revenue stream.

Sony A6500

By using Super Hearts, Periscope is blending what is essentially paying broadcasters voluntarily with an element of the app that already exists: likes as hearts. During a live broadcast, tapping the screen already sends hearts to show broadcasters that you like what you see.

The new Super Hearts feature will be a separate mode that viewers can use during a broadcast with different Super Hearts equalling a different value. A new leaderboard will also show broadcasters which viewers sent the most during a livestream.

Here’s Periscope on how to use the new Super Hearts feature:

Enter a live broadcast in which the broadcaster accepts Super Hearts. Tap on the Super Hearts icon next to the chat field. If you haven’t purchased coins, tap Get Coins. Once you’ve purchased a coin package, tap Back to Hearts to select which type of Super Heart you’d like to give. Please note that your coin value (shown next to your profile photo) must match or exceed the coin value of the Super Heart you choose. Tap Done (iOS) or down caret (Android) to go back to the broadcast. Tap the screen to give Super Hearts.

The new Super Hearts program is only available in the US to start, but Periscope says it will gradually expand around the world soon. Super Hearts are available on both iOS and Android.

Periscope is available for free on the App Store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!