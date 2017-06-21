Tim Cook falls from #8 to #53 in employee ratings of CEOs but remains popular

Tim Cook has dropped 45 places in Glassdoor’s annual ranking of CEOs, falling from 8th place in 2016 to 53rd place this year. Some 93% of employees approved of the job he was doing, compared to 99% for top-ranked Benno Dorer of The Clorox Company.

Rankings are based on anonymized ratings from company employees, with Glassdoor taking into account the ‘quality, quantity and consistency’ of reviews …

Cook had previously been climbing the rankings, from #18 in 2013 and 2014 through #10 in 2015 to #8 last year.

The CEOs of other tech companies made the top ten, including World Wide Technology (#2), Boston Scientific (#3), Nvidia (#6), SpaceX (#8) and Facebook (#10).

However, CNET notes that Cook needn’t be too worried. Glassdoor says that anywhere in the top 100 puts a CEO into the elite category, and that the average satisfaction rating is 67%. Tech companies who didn’t make the cut included Amazon and (unsurprisingly) Uber. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has just been forced to resign from the company followed pressure from investors.

Glassdoor is a major resource for anyone seeking to make a move, enabling them to find out what employees think of a company. It contains details of salaries, job openings, job satisfaction scores and even oddball interview questions.

