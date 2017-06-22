9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $300 off, LG 29″ UltraWide Monitor $210, iPhone 7/Plus cases $4, more

Save $300 on the prev. gen Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

LG 29-inch UltraWide LED Monitor w/ 2x HDMI for $210 (Reg. $260+)

Ringke smartphone cases from $4: iPhone 7/Plus, Galaxy S8/Plus, Pixel/XL

Milanese Loop Stainless Steel Apple Watch bands from $6 Prime shipped

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off + tax benefits for some shoppers

Bose SoundTouch 30 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker $370 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $500)

Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear Headphones II for Apple devices from $79 (Amazon all-time low)

Best Buy offers minimum $150 gift card with iPad Air/mini trade-in

Kingdom Rush Origins and Frontiers for iOS drop to $1 ea. (Reg. up to $5)

Review: Amazon’s Dash Wand makes ordering your favorite items easier than ever

What to wear for your July 4th cookouts, parties and more

9to5Rewards: Logitech MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse [Giveaway]

Harman Kardon Esquire Mini Bluetooth Speaker $70 shipped (Amazon all-time low)

Sprint offers a year of unlimited data for Free when you bring your own device

Meeting Owl could finally provide the seamless conference call you’ve longed for

Sega brings its most iconic titles to iOS/Android for free: Sonic, Phantasy Star, more

Kickstarter Gold brings back popular projects with new features, for a limited time

