9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $300 off, LG 29″ UltraWide Monitor $210, iPhone 7/Plus cases $4, more
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save $300 on the prev. gen Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
LG 29-inch UltraWide LED Monitor w/ 2x HDMI for $210 (Reg. $260+)
Ringke smartphone cases from $4: iPhone 7/Plus, Galaxy S8/Plus, Pixel/XL
Milanese Loop Stainless Steel Apple Watch bands from $6 Prime shipped
Apple 9.7-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off + tax benefits for some shoppers
Bose SoundTouch 30 Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker $370 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $500)
Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear Headphones II for Apple devices from $79 (Amazon all-time low)
Best Buy offers minimum $150 gift card with iPad Air/mini trade-in
Kingdom Rush Origins and Frontiers for iOS drop to $1 ea. (Reg. up to $5)
- Set Your Price on the World’s Biggest Mac App Bundle ($604 Value)
- Word Seek HD for iOS now free for first time in nearly a year (Reg. up to $2)
- Goat Simulator MMO for iOS now matching lowest price ever at $2 (Reg. $5)
- The Room Two and Three for iOS now matching all-time lows, starting at just $1
- Digits, the calculator for humans on iOS free for first time in over a year (Reg. $4)
Review: Amazon’s Dash Wand makes ordering your favorite items easier than ever
What to wear for your July 4th cookouts, parties and more
9to5Rewards: Logitech MK850 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse [Giveaway]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Harman Kardon Esquire Mini Bluetooth Speaker $70 shipped (Amazon all-time low)
Sprint offers a year of unlimited data for Free when you bring your own device
- Anker’s Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is now at $15 (Reg. $20)
- Nike extra 20% off clearance: save big on Dri-FIT, Jordan, Roshe, TECH, and more!
- Vansky Motion Activated LED Strip down to $15 Prime Shipped
- Daily Deals: Toshiba 49-inch 4K Ultra HDTV w/ Chromecast $350
- VicTsing Bluetooth FM Transmitter Radio Adapter Car Kit $13 (Reg. $19), more
- This War of Mine for iOS now matching all-time low at $2 (Reg. $15)
- Pocket Yoga now free on iOS/Android for the first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Crashlands, War of Mine, Redline Rush, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Uncharted PS4 bundle $210, Steam Controller $35, more
- Forever 21 takes 30% off summer styles + free shipping
- Coleman Road Trip Propane Grill is down to $110 shipped (Reg. $140)
- Thermos Stainless Steel Beverage Can Insulator drops back down to $8
- Today only, Dremel DigiLab 3D20 3D Printer $600 shipped (Reg. $900)
- Moto G Play 16GB 4G Unlocked Android Smartphone $100 (Reg. $140+)
- ZYLISS best-selling Magnetic Lock N’ Lift Can Opener: $9 Prime shipped
- TriggerPoint GRID 13-inch Foam Roller drops to $21 Prime shipped (Reg. $35+)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Meeting Owl could finally provide the seamless conference call you’ve longed for
Sega brings its most iconic titles to iOS/Android for free: Sonic, Phantasy Star, more
Kickstarter Gold brings back popular projects with new features, for a limited time
- Sony’s KOOV building blocks get your kids coding and building robots in no time
- Apple’s awesome Levi’s jean jackets and pins from WWDC can now be yours
- Amazon announces new Prime Wardrobe service for easy home try-ons
- Anker set to launch its Liberty+ Apple AirPod competitors today from $89
- Nokia finalizes Withings rebranding and shows off new scale, blood pressure monitor
- Netflix introduces interactive content where your kids choose how the story unfolds
- Depict Frame’s 49-inch 4K display brings museum-quality art to our homes
- Ring announces new Video Doorbell 2 with 1080p feeds, removable battery pack
- Lock&Go is the first sports armband for your iPhone that is a snap to use
- Hasbro’s first subscription crate brings exclusive games right to your doorstep
- Best Console Releases for June: ARMS, Morrowind, Crash Bandicoot, more
- The Samsara Smart Suitcase comes complete with integrated power bank and USB-C ports
- Bang and Olufsen’s new E4 earbuds sport gesture controls, updated ANC tech
- Atari confirmed to be developing brand new gaming console
- 8Bitdo details two new Switch Controllers with retro designs + a Bluetooth speaker
- Amazon unveils new Dash Wand w/ built-in Alexa + free $20 credit
- Philips’ 4K UHDTVs w/ HDR, built-in Chromecast & Google Assistant support, available now
- Should you join the Subscription Box craze? Here are a few of our favorites…
- Mistbox saves you up to 30% on A/C usage thanks to its smart features
- Sphero’s latest toy is an AI Spider-Man that entertains your kids
- Røst’s iPhone control and intelligent software perfectly roasts any coffee bean
- Grovemade’s new leather Apple Watch bands now available from $79
- Qolsys’s IQ Panel 2 could be the only smart home system you’ll need