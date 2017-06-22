Apple’s new Chicago River retail store will look like a massive MacBook Air from the sky

We’ve been watching the progress of the new Chicago River Apple Store for several months now, and today DNAInfo has shared current shots of the construction progress. As the site reports, the latest Foster+Partners project looks like a giant MacBook Air landed next to the Chicago River…

Back at the end of March, we saw curved glass and the roof to the upcoming Apple Store being put in place. DNAInfo adds today that the construction crew has installed a giant Apple logo seen from the aerial view that makes the metallic roof look like a giant MacBook from afar.

The Apple logo is a new addition that wasn’t revealed when renderings of the new store were shared in 2015. The electronics giant is moving its flagship Chicago store from 679 N. Michigan Ave. to the north bank of the Chicago River, a development real estate observers say marks a shift in the Mag Mile’s center of retail gravity. “Our store on North Michigan Avenue has welcomed more than 23 million customers since it opened in 2003 and we’re now creating something even more remarkable for Chicago,” Nick Leahy, an Apple spokesman, told DNAinfo in 2015.

Indeed, previous renders of the Apple Store project have not shown this new detail which won’t be visible from the street level but will surely be seen from around the city.

Check out video footage shared from the scene as well:

Talk about branding…