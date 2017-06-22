Apple donating a portion of proceeds from Pride Edition Apple Watch band sales to LGBTQ advocacy groups

Earlier this month Apple started selling a special edition version of its Woven Nylon Apple Watch band called Pride Edition.

Featuring colors of the rainbow, the Pride Edition Woven Nylon band is very similar to the limited edition rainbow Apple Watch band gifted to employees who participated in last year’s San Francisco Pride parade.

Since making the Pride Edition Woven Nylon band available for anyone to purchase, Apple has updated its store page to say that a portion of sales from the Pride Edition bands will benefit LGBTQ advocacy groups.

Apple is proud to support LGBTQ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change, including GLSEN, the Human Rights Campaign, PFLAG and The Trevor Project in the U.S. and ILGA internationally. A portion of the proceeds from Pride Edition band sales will benefit their important efforts.

Apple’s Pride Edition Woven Nylon band is available for $49 in both 38mm and 42mm versions for any Apple Watch. Other companies have made cheaper, unofficial versions if you want the same look for less money (and you can still donate to any groups of course).

