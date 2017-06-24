This week’s top stories: iPhone 8 dummy unit leaks, iOS 11 beta 2, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, HomePod & more
In this week’s top stories: iPhone 8 dummy unit leaks, iOS 11 beta 2, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, HomePod, and much more.
This week we get our best look yet at purported iPhone 8 dummy units as new photos and video of the alleged next-gen iPhone design surface.
Apple releases iOS 11 beta 2 to developers and we go hands-on with 25+ features and changes. Zac gives you the run down on when Apple releases new iOS betas. And Ben gives you his latest iPad Pro Diary with some thoughts on Apple’s new 10.5-inch model.
We interview Dexcom CEO Kevin Sayer to get his thoughts on ‘game changer’ diabetes management features coming to Apple Watch.
Apple reportedly ramps up App Store cleaning efforts with plans to remove hundreds of thousands of apps. And a new report shows that Amazon surpassed Sonos to become the leader in Wi-Fi speaker sales ahead of Apple’s HomePod later this year.
These and the rest of this week’s top stories below:
iPhone | iPad
- iPhone 8: New video + exclusive photos go hands-on with purported dummy unit
- Apple releases iOS 11 beta 2 to developers
- When does Apple release new iOS betas?
- iPhone 8 screen protector shows nearly bezel-less design, front camera & sensor cutout
- iPhone 8 real-world look simulated using dummy unit with edge-to-edge display
- Olixar claims to reveal iPhone 8 design w/ new cases now available to order
- Apple releases fourth iOS 10.3.3 beta for iPhone and iPad
- iPad Pro Diary: A few issues, but the 10.5-inch iPad can actually read my handwriting!
- CarPlay in iOS 11: Lane guidance, interface tweaks, and more
Apple Watch |
- watchOS apps continue to disappear as Whole Foods says ‘nighty nighty’ to Apple Watch support
- Dexcom CEO talks ‘game changer’ diabetes management coming to Apple Watch
HomePod |
- Comment: Why Apple’s HomePod teaser killed my Amazon Echo curiosity
- Amazon surpassed Sonos to become leader in Wi-Fi speaker sales ahead of Apple’s HomePod
Apps |
- Snapchat update introduces new Snap Map location sharing feature
- First Impression, Hands-on: The new DJI Spark drone is small, fast and nimble
- Apple ramping up App Store cleaning, removing ‘hundreds of thousands’ of apps
- PayPal CEO claims Apple Pay’s person-to-person payment service will struggle to compete
- Apple Music adds $99 annual subscription option, saving users $20/year
This week’s top videos |
- What’s new in iOS 11 beta 2? Hands-on with 25+ features and changes [Video]
- Watch Scott Forstall discuss the iPhone’s creation at Computer History Museum event
- Scott Forstall finally weighs in on the flat versus skeuomorphic design debate
- Latest satellite footage shows progress of Apple Park construction over last two years [Video]
- How to upgrade RAM in the (Mid 2017) 5K iMac and save up to ~$900 [Video]
Happy Hour Podcast #125 |
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss 10.5-inch iPad Pro impressions, changes in iOS 11 beta 2, the ironic Apple security leak, Apple’s big Sony exec hires and what it means for TV, the recent Scott Forstall interview, and more.