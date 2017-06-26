Apple starts selling refurbished Apple Pencil, get one for $85

While we’ve seen the accessory discounted a few times in the past, Apple this evening has started selling a refurbished Apple Pencil via its online store for $85 in the United States…

Apple charges $99 for a brand new Apple Pencil, so users will save about $14 if they go the refurbished route. As with all refurbished Apple products, the company highlights that refurbished Apple Pencil units have gone through a “rigorous” refurbishment process, while you also get a one-year warranty covering manufacturing defects.

Quality products at great prices

Rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale

Covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty This will open a new window.

Covered by Apple’s 14-day returns policy This will open a new window.

Engraving and gift wrap not available for refurbished products

Supplies are limited

While this is the first time Apple has slashed the price of the Apple Pencil, we’ve seen it discounted a few times in the past from other retailers in brand new condition. In fact, Amazon has offered the Apple Pencil for as low as $85 before.

Apple originally introduced the Apple Pencil in September of 2015 alongside the iPad Pro. Since then, the company has expanded support for the accessory throughout iOS and improved its performance with the latest iPad Pro models. iOS 11 brings a handful of Apple Pencil improvements as well.

The versatile Apple Pencil is the best tool to reach for when you need pixel‑perfect precision. Use it to jot down notes, draft a schematic, or paint a watercolor. Or sign a lease or mark up an email. Whatever you need to do, Apple Pencil is easy to use but impossible to put down.

As always, available supply of refurbished Apple products can vary by the second, so this one might not be available for too long. If you’d rather have one in brand new condition for the same price, keep an eye on 9to5Toys for the latest and greatest deals. Additionally, the refurbished Apple Pencil only appears to be available in the United States thus far.

Do you plan on picking up a refurbished Apple Pencil? Let us know in the comments.