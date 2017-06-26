Proper iOS 11 downgrade procedure detailed on Apple support page

Following up on today’s release of iOS 11 beta 2 update 1, Apple has also updated its beta software support page to detail the proper methods in downgrading to iOS 10. Many developers on iOS 11 beta 2 had noticed that downgrading was broken and today’s changes look to resolve that.

Apple’s page details that users do have the ability to downgrade from the iOS 11 beta, but only back down to iOS 10.3.3.

From Apple’s support page:

If you want to switch from iOS 11 beta to iOS 10 To switch from iOS beta 11 to iOS 10,1 you need to erase and restore your device. Then, if you have an archived backup,2 you can set up again from that backup. Here’s how: Check that you have the latest version of iTunes. Download the iOS 10.3.3 Beta Restore Image for your device. Connect your device to your computer, then put your device in recovery mode with these instructions: For iPhone 6s and earlier, iPad, or iPod touch: Press and hold the Sleep/Wake and Home buttons at the same time. Don’t release the buttons when you see the Apple logo. Continue to hold both buttons until you see the recovery mode screen.

For iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus: Press and hold the Sleep/Wake and Volume Down buttons at the same time. Don’t release the buttons when you see the Apple logo. Continue to hold both buttons until you see the recovery mode screen. When asked, Option-click (Mac) or Alt-click (PC) the Restore option. Select the iOS Beta Restore Image that you downloaded. To erase your device and install iOS 10, click Restore. Wait for the restore to finish. If asked, enter your Apple ID and password, which disables Activation Lock. If you can’t finish the restore, get help. When the restore finishes, you can set up your device from your archived backup, which should be from an earlier version of iOS.

With iOS 11 beta 2 many developers found themselves having to downgrade to iOS 11 beta 1, before downgrading back to iOS 10. The beta 2 update 1 released today should help resolve those issues. The changes in the support page today includes a link to the iOS 10.3.3 Beta Restore image to help in the downgrade procedures. Previous versions of this support page had similar details on downgrading, but today’s changes specifically call out iOS 11.

