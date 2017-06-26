Apple rolling out ‘iOS 11 Developer beta 2 Update 1’ for select devices with restore fix

Apple is rolling out a new build of the iOS 11 beta 2 update first released last week. The new version includes a higher build version, 15A5304j up from 15A5304i, and appears to be rolling out over-the-air for select devices. For devices seeing the update, the new release is called iOS 11 Developer beta 2 Update 1. Apple has similarly released an updated build of the tvOS 11 beta 2 build.

The update appears to be targeting older devices like the iPhone 6 (so iPhone 7 users likely won’t see it) which suggests it could be to address particular performance issues ahead of the public beta release sometime this week.

We’ll update if any changes are discovered by the updated release.

According to newly updated release notes, the new version resolves an issue with downgrading from iOS 11 beta.

Reverting to iOS 10 from iOS 11 beta

To revert to an earlier version of iOS, follow the instructions shown on the Apple support site: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT203282.

