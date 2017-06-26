Apple rolling out ‘iOS 11 Developer beta 2 Update 1’ for select devices with restore fix

Apple is rolling out a new build of the iOS 11 beta 2 update first released last week. The new version includes a higher build version, 15A5304j up from 15A5304i, and appears to be rolling out over-the-air for select devices. For devices seeing the update, the new release is called iOS 11 Developer beta 2 Update 1. Apple has similarly released an updated build of the tvOS 11 beta 2 build.
Sony A6500
The update appears to be targeting older devices like the iPhone 6 (so iPhone 7 users likely won’t see it) which suggests it could be to address particular performance issues ahead of the public beta release sometime this week.
We’ll update if any changes are discovered by the updated release.
According to newly updated release notes, the new version resolves an issue with downgrading from iOS 11 beta.
Reverting to iOS 10 from iOS 11 beta
- To revert to an earlier version of iOS, follow the instructions shown on the Apple support site: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT203282.
For more stories on iOS 11, check out our continuing coverage:
- How to move multiple iPhone Home screen apps icons on iOS 11 using drag and drop [Video]
- Top 10 QR codes supported by iOS 11
- Podcasts in iOS 11: Interface updates, support for seasons & cleaner titles, Podcast Analytics, more
- Health in iOS 11 & watchOS 4: Diabetes management, insulin delivery, CoreBluetooth, new Workout data & more
- New for Accessibility: ‘Smart Invert Colors’ in iOS 11, macOS onscreen keyboard, text & photo detection for VoiceOver & more
- iOS 11’s new ‘Smart Invert Colors’ is the closest thing to Dark Mode yet
- iOS 11 lets you scan a router’s QR code to quickly join a network
- iOS 11’s new HEIF/HEVC camera formats will save you 50% on storage
- How to enable screen recording on iOS 11 without a computer
- App Store now requires developers to use official API to request app ratings, disallows custom prompts
- iOS 11 allows you to delete rarely-used apps but retain their settings and data
- Apple opening up (some) access to the iPhone’s NFC chip in iOS 11
- Easily share your WiFi with friends on iOS 11, automatically sends passwords to nearby devices
- iOS 11 allows you to play FLAC files, albeit in a clunky way
- 32-bit apps will not launch on iOS 11
- iOS 11 brings Next/Previous Track controls to individual AirPods