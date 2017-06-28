Honda adds CarPlay to its 2018 Fit Sport

It’s getting easier to find new cars that offer Apple’s CarPlay feature, but it’s still not standard on every new model yet. Honda is expanding which models it offers CarPlay on, however, by bringing CarPlay to its new 2018 Fit for the first time.

For 2018, the Fit is offered in LX, EX, and EX-L trims, along with a new Sport trim positioned between LX and EX – each generously equipped. […] The Fit Sport builds off the LX with exclusive interior trim featuring black cross-hatched fabric and orange accent stitching, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters on CVT models. In addition, the Sport model gains premium features found on EX trims including Honda’s 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen interface with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility, and a 180-watt six-speaker audio system.

Previous Honda Fit models featured a touchscreen with Honda’s stock user interface, but CarPlay was not supported. Now drivers will be able to simply connect an iPhone over the charging cable to use CarPlay on the new Honda Fit models.

Apple lists CarPlay compatible cars by make and model on its website, although the newly announced 2018 Honda Fit has not made its list yet. Earlier this month, we took a hands-on look at new features coming to CarPlay this fall through iOS 11 including free lane guidance, speed limit support, and more.