Apple just got an exclusive preview of Fisker’s new all-electric car prototype

Renowned car designer Henrik Fisker is about to officially launch his new electric car company and unveiled its first vehicle, the EMotion, a $130,000 long-range premium sedan.

Ahead of the launch tomorrow, some “great people” at Apple apparently got a preview of the vehicle.

Apple was long-rumored to be working on its own electric and self-driving vehicle, Project Titan. The Cupertino company hired several auto industry engineers, including Tesla’s former Vice-President of Vehicle Engineering.

Later, the company reportedly put on hold any plan to develop its own vehicle and instead, it started to focus on a self-driving platform – something that was recently confirmed by CEO Tim Cook.

Yet, it looks like Apple still has an interest in electric vehicles, albeit maybe not for building them in house, since it got an exclusive preview of Fisker’s new car earlier this week.

The designer tweeted yesterday:

Meeting great people in SF with the Fisker EMotion. Check out our new website: https://t.co/ywdczexysz pic.twitter.com/OCOWmGFHLe — Henrik Fisker (@FiskerOfficial) June 28, 2017

While Fisker wrote that he was “meeting great people in SF”, the building in the background is clearly Apple’s HQ in Cupertino (hat tip to Komocode).

In an interview with Electrek last month, Fisker said that he is positioning the vehicle, called the EMotion, as a pricey low-volume effort looking to compete against vehicles like the Tesla Model S.

They are aiming for over 400 miles of range on a single charge, a top speed of 161 mph, and fast-charging that could provide “125 miles of range in 9 minutes”. Though we did express some doubts about some of those claims in a recent article.

Fisker also said that he plans the vehicle to be equipped with a lidar sensor and feature some level of autonomous driving capacity, which might be where Apple comes into play, but it would only be speculation at this point.

Fisker has already started taking reservations with $2,000 deposits for the $130,000 premium sedan, but it is scheduled for an official launch tomorrow, according to a recent press release. Maybe a few of the ‘car guys’ at Apple are now on that list.